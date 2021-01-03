GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 60-year-old man has been identified as the suspect who caused damage at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office campus on New Year’s Day. Samuel Livingston is facing explosives charges as well as criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.
The sheriff’s office described Livingston’s actions in a Facebook post:
Just after 11 a.m. Livingston kicked a glass door to the jail lobby, cracking the glass. Livingston then drove his truck to the main parking lot where a deputy’s patrol car was parked. An on-duty sergeant witnessed Livingston ram his truck into the parked patrol car before leaving the parking lot. Livingston then drove to the east side of the complex parking his truck near an entrance. Livingston broke a glass door by throwing items through it. … Investigators determined that items thrown through the glass into the entrance area could be combined to be explosive.
Livingston was arrested shortly afterwards and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
No one was hurt in the course of Friday’s criminal acts.