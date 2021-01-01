CBS4 SPECIALWatch a special CBS4 News presentation '2020: The Year of the Pandemic'
By Anica Padilla
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was arrested after ramming a Ford pickup truck into a marked patrol car outside the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Day.

According to investigators, the suspect also damaged two different entrances, using a “silver bar” to break one glass door.

The suspect was taken into custody by deputies and Golden police officers.

