COVID Vaccine: Pitkin County Launches Online Pre-Registration Form For Phase 1BPitkin County Public Health launched an online form to notify residents when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff Get Vaccine To Kick Off 2021The staff at Cherry Creek Schools got their coronavirus vaccines on Friday. They are the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Denver: Restaurants Hoping For Boost After Move From Level Red To Level OrangeNew Year’s Eve also brought word that Denver would make an effort to join the Five Star Program that allows businesses to earn greater certification and more capacity – at least in theory.

COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff To Begin Vaccinations On New Year's DayThe staff at Cherry Creek Schools will be the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Another Resident Dies At Long-Term Care Facility Where New Variant Of Coronavirus DetectedA fifth person has died in the long-term care facility in Colorado where the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. was detected.

Colorado's Eviction Moratorium To Expire At Midnight New Year's Eve