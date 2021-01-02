CBS4 SPECIALWatch a special CBS4 News presentation '2020: The Year of the Pandemic'
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect driver in the New Year’s Eve hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Lyndreth Sage Antone appeared in court virtually on Saturday.

Jordan Montiel-Vazquez appeared before a judge over video conferencing in Denver District Court after he was taken into custody Thursday on investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police responded to the scene at South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said Montiel-Vazquez, 23, left the scene but was later taken into custody at a home in Aurora.

Montiel-Vazquez remains in custody but the judge granted him a $10,000 personal recognizance bond which means he could get out of jail.

Sage’s family is collecting donations to help pay for the child’s funeral. To donate, click here.

