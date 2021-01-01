DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver family is mourning the loss of a toddler killed in a hit and run crash on New Year’s Eve. Lyndreth Sage Antone, 3, was hit by a driver while walking home with his dad, according to a GoFundMe page organized by the family.
Police responded to the scene at South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road around 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said the driver identified as Jordan Montiel-Vazquez fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Aurora.
“He was such an inspiring young boy full of joy and happiness that had a whole life in front of him that didn’t deserve for this to happen, he was a wonderful 3-year-old and has been a key member to the family, we are so devastated from this incident and are struggling to make ends meet that we ask for assistance with any help we can get,” stated the family on the GoFundMe page.
The family is collecting donations to help pay for the child’s funeral. To donate, click here.