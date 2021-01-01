DENVER (CBS4) – Police have arrested the second and final suspect, Tameka Dudley, in a deadly robbery that happened on Monday. Police previously arrested Joshua Hamm in the homicide, aggravated assault and robbery that happened near E. 10th and Monaco Parkway.
Hamm, 38, is accused of posing as a utility worker with two other suspects, including Dudley, 44, while wearing reflective vests.
Dudley was taken into custody on Thursday near South Parker Road and East Iliff Avenue and remains in custody on investigation of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary and first-degree aggravate motor vehicle theft.
Investigators said the three suspects, Dudley, Hamm and a third suspect, later identified as Larry Hamm, fatally shot the homeowner, Mark Outman. A woman at the home was also shot and critically injured. Police said the female victim was a visiting family member and does not live at the home, but would not elaborate further on their relationship.
The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. Monday. Investigators said they do not know why the suspects targeted the home.
Officers took Joshua Hamm into custody after a short chase. Police said another armed suspect attempted to carjack three drivers. Officers shot the suspect, identified as Larry Hamm, who later died at the hospital. Investigators say Joshua and Larry Hamm were cousins.
The third suspect, later identified as Dudley, was seen speeding away from the scene in a vehicle later located a block away. Dudley was arrested on Thursday. No officers were hurt in the incident.
Police believe all suspects related to the case are accounted for.