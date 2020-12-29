DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are still looking for at least one suspect in a shooting that left homeowner Mark Outman dead, and a female relative in critical condition. Police say the suspects posed as utility workers and were wearing reflective vests when they approached the home at 950 North Monaco Parkway early Monday.

Police say Outman was shot multiple times and died. A woman at the home was also shot, and remains in critical condition. Police said the female victim was a visiting family member and does not live at the home, but would not elaborate further on their relationship.

The burglary occurred at 11:25 a.m. Investigators say they do not know why the suspects targeted that home.

Police who responded to the call said they heard shots being fired and saw what appeared to be a carjacking taking place nearby. Officers shot one carjacking suspect — who later died. No officers were hurt in that incident.

Officers chased another suspect and caught him a block away. Police said Joshua Hamm, 38, was taken into custody at 10th and Magnolia and he now faces multiple charges.

Police said another suspect was seen speeding away from the scene in a vehicle later located a block away, at 10th and Magnolia Street. Police are still looking for that suspect, who was described as a 30-year-old Black male, bald, with an average build, and who may also present as a female. Police are also looking for a 2009 black Honda Fit involved in the incident. The car may have either a Texas plate of BH5V057 or a Colorado temporary tag of 1833912.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.