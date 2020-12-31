DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect arrested following a deadly home robbery in the 900 block of North Monaco Parkway is charged with first degree murder. Joshua Hamm, 38, is accused of posing as a utility worker with two other suspects wearing reflective vests.

Investigators said the three suspects fatally shot the homeowner, Mark Outman. A woman at the home was also shot, and remains in critical condition. Police said the female victim was a visiting family member and does not live at the home, but would not elaborate further on their relationship.

The shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. on Monday. Investigators said they do not know why the suspects targeted the home.

Officers took Joshua Hamm into custody after a short chase. Police said another armed suspect attempted to carjack three drivers. Officers shot the suspect, identified as Larry Hamm, who later died at the hospital. Investigators say Joshua and Larry Hamm were cousins.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Joshua Hamm is also charged with aggravated robbery, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He is being held without bond at the Denver Downtown Detention Center.

A third suspect was seen speeding away from the scene in a vehicle later located a block away.

Police are still looking for that suspect, who was described as a 30-year-old Black man, bald, with an average build, and who may also present as a female.

Police are also looking for a 2009 black Honda Fit involved in the incident. The car may have either a Texas plate of BH5V057 or a Colorado temporary tag of 1833912.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.