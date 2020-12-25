Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pitkin County Sheriff issued an emergency alert on Friday afternoon after an ice jam released on the Roaring Fork River.
People who live in the Basalt and El Jebel area are asked to move away from the river and seek high ground from Snowmass Canyon to Carbondale.
Earlier this week, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued a Hydrologic Advisory for that same stretch of the Roaring Fork River. Officials said an ice jam release can increase flows on the river and localized flooding is possible.