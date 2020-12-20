Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Hydrologic Advisory for a stretch of the Roaring Fork River between Carbondale and Snowmass Canyon through Tuesday. Forecasters are concerned with the potential for ice jam releases due to local temperatures and favorable conditions.
Anglers and anyone near or in the river are urged to use extreme caution and to be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river. If an ice jam release were to occur the flows on the river would increase and localized flooding would be possible.