(CBS4) — The Moderna vaccine has arrived in Colorado and the state is not wasting any time getting these vaccines out to the public. The first phase of vaccinations will go to health care workers who deal with coronavirus patients and the staff and residents at long-term care facilities.
Health officials expect 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine to be available. Of those, 12,300 were distributed to 12 facilities on Monday, according to the state health department.
One place that is expected to receive the vaccine is the Fitzsimmons veterans facility — which is a senior living facility.
All this is part of phase one of the state’s plan to distribute the vaccines.
The second phase of vaccinations will include high risk individuals and essential workers.
The general public is not expected to get a vaccine until the summer.
This is the second emergency vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine earlier this month and more than 12,000 doses were administered in Colorado in the first week it was available.
