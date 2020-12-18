DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has distributed 46,790 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 24 healthcare sites across the state. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drug one week ago.
Facilities have administered more than 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine since Monday. Colorado is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which includes the highest-risk healthcare workers.
RELATED: FDA authorizes Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment created a public dashboard to keep track of the vaccines as they are administered. Officials said the state was planning to receive 56,550 Pfizer doses on Friday, but Operation Warp Speed leadership reduced the state’s allocation to 39,780 doses.
The second shipment of the vaccine will be divided with 25,740 doses going to the CDC Pharmacy Partnership Program to support onsite vaccination of Colorado’s skilled nursing facilities and 14,040 assigned to healthcare providers.
The state initially anticipated that each vial of the vaccine would include 5 doses. Once it arrived, officials learned the vials contained up to 6 doses. That equates to an anticipated 20% increase in doses to the state in Pfizer shipments.
“Currently, the CDC notifies the state on a week by week basis what we can expect for the upcoming week,” CDPHE said in a statement to CBS4. “Operation Warp Speed is changing their approach so that we get the same allocation each week.”
RELATED: Colorado Doctor Wears ‘BioButton’ To Track Reaction To COVID Vaccination
Apparently the CDC has directed that the vaccine be administered based on race. Blacks and Hispanics first, elderly whites last.