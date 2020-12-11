CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting of a Centennial gas station clerk on Thanksgiving. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Friday following numerous tips from the public.

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators are not releasing the name or booking photo of the suspect at this time. On Wednesday, deputies released up-close surveillance images of the suspect, who walked into the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road.

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect is accused of pointing a handgun at the clerk who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag. The clerk was shot in the stomach after handing over the money.

(credit: CBS)

The coroner identified the clerk as 24-year-old Mauricio Omar Perez. Deputies said Perez died at the hospital while in surgery.

