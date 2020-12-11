CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is in custody following the fatal shooting of a Centennial gas station clerk on Thanksgiving. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Friday following numerous tips from the public.
Investigators are not releasing the name or booking photo of the suspect at this time. On Wednesday, deputies released up-close surveillance images of the suspect, who walked into the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road.
The suspect is accused of pointing a handgun at the clerk who put cigarettes and money from the cash register in a shopping bag. The clerk was shot in the stomach after handing over the money.
The coroner identified the clerk as 24-year-old Mauricio Omar Perez. Deputies said Perez died at the hospital while in surgery.