Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing and shooting a gas station clerk on Thanksgiving. Deputies responded to the Valero Gas station at South Quebec Street and East County Line Road around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said the suspect asked the clerk for cigarettes before pulling out a gun and demanding cash. The clerk was shot in the stomach after handing over an unknown amount of money.
It’s unclear if the suspect left the scene in a vehicle or on foot. He is described as a white man in his 20’s wearing a grey hoodie, black and white jacket, grey pants and tan shoes.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.