SAGUACHE, Colo. (CBS4) — After a search that lasted two days in southern Colorado, murder suspect Donald Garcia was located in a camper that had previously been abandoned in Saguache early Tuesday morning. Garcia, 45, is suspected in a murder of Robert Turner Jr. that occurred in the same town over the weekend.
Garcia was located with the assistance of Colorado State Patrol troopers in an abandoned camper in Saguache just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Previously it was thought that he might be hitchhiking but that turned out not to be the case. He remains in custody at the Saguache County Jail without bond on charges of first-degree murder.
Garcia is suspected in the killing of Turner, a Salida man in his 50s, on the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue in Saguache, an agricultural town of about 500 people that’s surrounded by mountains in the San Luis Valley.
Deputies with the Saguache County Sheriff’s office were called to a residence in the town just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured man. They encountered Turner, who later died from his injuries.
