LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Town of Lyons Board of Trustees voted on Monday night to shut down a local restaurant and suspend its liquor license. State officials raided the Lyons Den Restaurant and Taphouse over the weekend, seizing its liquor and suspending their license to serve it.
Health officials say the restaurant continued to operate indoor dining, despite level red restrictions in the county. The owner planned a peaceful protest outside the restaurant on Monday night, ahead of the Board of Trustees meeting.
On Friday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page saying it will not give up and “won’t be bullied.”
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to suspend the restaurant’s local liquor license through Dec. 21, when a hearing will be held on revocation. The board also voted 4-3 to revoke the Lyons Den’s local business license.