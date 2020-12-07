Comments
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of people protested outside of a restaurant in Lyons after the state seized its liquor and suspended its license to serve it over the weekend. The Colorado Department of Revenue says the Lyons Den Restaurant and Taphouse continued to operate with indoor dining despite several warnings and Level Red restrictions.
On Friday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page saying it will not give up and “won’t be bullied.”
The owner says the Monday protest is meant to be peaceful.
The Town of Lyons Board of Trustees are expected to address the restaurant and the controversy at its meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.
Is this the Socialist State of Polis?