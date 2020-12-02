(CBS4) – Many school districts around the state of Colorado moved to remote learning after Thanksgiving as the number of COVID-19 cases surged. The question now is what will happen after the holiday break?

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida explained what must happen to all schools to reopen for in-person learning.

“One thing we have learned is that schools themselves are not really major drivers of infection,” he said. “They’re not really responsible for the spread.”

“What is really more (responsible) is the the behavior of adults in the community and they are getting together. There are behavioral patterns that really are the big drivers.”

Hnida said what really needs to happen is to have the numbers surrounding the pandemic drop, especially the positivity rates which is currently above 11% for the state’s seven day number.

“With numbers like that, it really is impossible to open up a school — so we’ve got to get those numbers down,” he said.

“We need to continue with the precautions. We need to make sure we are protecting our teachers as well as other staff members.”

“Finally, as adults, as parents, we need to look in the mirror, we need to say, ‘I want my kid in school in school. How can I change my behavior, make sure my behavior is in line with guidelines?'”

“By doing so, not only will we be able to reopen schools but we’ll be able to reopen the economy and get back to some sense of normalcy.”