CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)- Gov. Jared Polis pushed to get Colorado students back to the classroom in January. He and his newly-formed task force met on Wednesday to talk about current protocols and what’s best for students and teachers.

“As a trained educator myself there’s no replacement for most kids on most things to in-person learning, so I’m glad that is the primary focus of this group,” said Rebecca Holmes who works at The Colorado Education Initiative.

(credit: Getty Images)

The task force aims to address confusion among families and school districts.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, is part of the task force.

“We absolutely agree that in-person teaching and learning is the best place for our students and the best place for our educators, but only when it’s safe,” Baca-Oehlert said. “There’s been a real lack of clarity and consistency around what metrics are driving decisions for districts, and so we see inconsistency across the state on decision-making. We know that students, families, and educators all deserve predictability.”

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply