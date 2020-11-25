DENVER (CBS4)- Gov. Jared Polis pushed to get Colorado students back to the classroom in January. He and his newly-formed task force met on Wednesday to talk about current protocols and what’s best for students and teachers.
“As a trained educator myself there’s no replacement for most kids on most things to in-person learning, so I’m glad that is the primary focus of this group,” said Rebecca Holmes who works at The Colorado Education Initiative.
The task force aims to address confusion among families and school districts.
Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, is part of the task force.
“We absolutely agree that in-person teaching and learning is the best place for our students and the best place for our educators, but only when it’s safe,” Baca-Oehlert said. “There’s been a real lack of clarity and consistency around what metrics are driving decisions for districts, and so we see inconsistency across the state on decision-making. We know that students, families, and educators all deserve predictability.”