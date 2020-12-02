(CBS4) – Quarantine and test, that’s the advice from CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida if you traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The reason why is if you got together with people outside your own household, particularly if you traveled, you are at risk for having picked up the virus,” Hnida said.

He said even if you feel fine right now, it’s too early at this point to say you are going to be okay.

“We really worry that folks who did get together with others over Thanksgiving are going to wind up contributing to the surge that’s going on right now, almost creating what’s been called a surge on top of a surge.”

Hnida pointed out cases in Colorado and across the country are going up.

“We were really hopeful that people were going to say, ‘I’ll be very cautious in terms of what I’m going to do,” but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”

“As a result, I think we are going to really see the ramifications and suffer beginning in about 10 to 14 days from now.”

Hnida admitted that has him worried about Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years.

“We may have lost those holidays, in essence, simply because of the fact we did not really adhere strictly to the guidelines that were presented to us about how to handle Thanksgiving.”

His advice now is to consider quarantining if if you did get together with anyone from outside of your household. That should be for at least 14 days. He also said you should definitely consider getting tested and that should happen about seven days after your return of the get-together, unless you have symptoms.

“You even get a sniffle, a runny nose, a little bit of a sore throat or worse, you get tested right away.”