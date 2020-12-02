COVID In Colorado: Musicians Band Together To Support Each OtherWhile Colorado performers wait for a chance to get back in front of an audience, they are hoping turning to each other for resources and support will be enough to keep the music alive.

Ice Sculptures Pop Up In Evergreen For Holiday CheerA group of ice sculptors are showcasing their work in Evergreen as part of "A Story Book Holiday in Evergreen."

Holiday Events In Denver Evolve, Strive For Excitement And Cheer During PandemicHoliday traditions have changed in the Denver metro area due to the coronavirus pandemic without losing the joy and cheer of the season.

Boulder Giving Away More Than $100,000 In Free Money To Those Who Shop LocalThe city of Boulder is giving away more than $100,000 in free spending money to those who are shopping at some local retail stores.

Olde Town Arvada Ice Skating Rink Opens With New COVID ProtocolsOlde Town Arvada's outdoor ice skating rink opened on Friday with new protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rueter-Hess Incline Challenge Opens Thanksgiving Day In Douglas CountyA new exercise attraction in Colorado is opening up for the holiday weekend.