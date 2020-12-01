DENVER (CBS4) – An updated report through the Colorado Attorney General’s Office names nine more priests accused of sexual allegations from many years ago. One of those named was well known in Denver for his work with those down on their luck.

Father Charles Woodrich, who died in 1991, was described as the “patron saint of the poor, hungry and homeless.” Now he is accused in the report through of abusing young boys.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser told reporters, “I can’t imagine the horror and pain that someone has been through. Some people found this process of disclosure to be healing.”

The report details claims from three victims of Father Woody took them to his private residence at Holy Ghost Church at 19th and California Streets in downtown Denver and had sexual encounters with them, one over a period of years.

Father Woody’s aid to those in need extended from food, to letting the homeless sleep in the pews. Every year there has been a Father Woody’s Christmas party.

So powerful was Father Woody’s work long after he died, the Haven of Hope was opened in his name.

“In June when we heard more that he was part of an investigation, and it was sexual in nature there were no further details. We were as surprised as everyone else when we heard the news today,” Tawnya Trahan the director of the Haven of Hope told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Father Woody’s name has now been removed, but the type of work he did for the less fortunate out goes on.