Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has an update on a high profile sensitive case in Colorado. Last October, CBS4 reported on childhood sex abuse by Catholic priests in Colorado between 1951 and 1999.
A new report released by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser names more priests who served in the Denver Archdiocese. That includes the late Rev. Charles B. Woodrich, better known as Father Woody.
Woodrich is known for his work with the homeless community in Denver.
RELATED: Catholic Dioceses In Colorado Pay $6.6 Million To Sex Abuse Survivors
Another 46 people have come forward with substantiated claims of abuse since the first report was released last fall.