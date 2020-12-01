ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cherry Creek School District told families Tuesday evening they will continue virtual learning through the rest of the semester. They cite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Arapahoe County and Colorado.
“Since our data has consistently shown that transmission of the virus does not happen in schools in any meaningful way, we are working closely with our teachers’ association and other groups to develop a plan for returning to in-person learning in January,” the district said in the email.
This is the latest school district to make the move to full remote learning for the rest of the semester. Last week, Denver Public Schools announced families could choose their child’s method of learning for the spring semester through Dec. 6.