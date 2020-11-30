DENVER (CBS4) – Starting on Monday, Nov. 30, elementary students within the Denver Public School District can request a change to their learning options for the spring semester. Those options include in-person or remote learning.
The window is open until Dec. 6. Families who don’t make a selection will continue their learning option they are currently in.
District officials say while in-person learning may be available to select now, health conditions will be evaluated at that time to decide whether in-person learning is a healthy option.
All grades are currently learning virtually until Dec. 18. More information about the spring semester is expected to be shared in December.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for free for DPS families at 37 schools as students learn remotely. Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.