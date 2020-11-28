DENVER (CBS4) – Garett Bolles came into the 2020 season with his starting spot in question, now he’ll be the starting left tackle for the next four seasons. The Denver Broncos signed Garett Bolles to a four-year extension, the team announced on Saturday.

The contract extension will last through 2024, It’s worth is worth $68 million, according to the NFL Network.

Bolles was the Broncos first round pick in 2017 and struggled with penalties in the first three seasons. He was flagged 46 times in his first 48 games.

This season he has only two post-snap penalties and hasn’t allowed a sack. He was named to Pro Football Focus’ Midseason NFL All-Pro Team. Earlier this week, Bolles spoke about how he wanted to become a player the team could rely on for years to come.

“I’ve had rocky years here, and my goal is just to be a consistent player that Mr. (John) Elway and this organization can count on for many years,” he said on Tuesday. “I want to be here for a long time. I love the city, I love this fan base, my teammates, I love everything about it here, and I just want to win.”

One of the ways Bolles improved his play was by working on his fundamentals, with his wife Natalie, mimicking pass rushers.

Four more years. Thank you for believing in me, Broncos Country! Job’s not done. #ChasingGreatness #GBZone 🤫 pic.twitter.com/BxbgoDYgD1 — Garett Bolles (@gbolles72) November 28, 2020

”I took sets in my kitchen barefoot, so when I get to my proper spot, I know exactly how my weight is between my feet and my toes,” Bolles recounted. ”I had my wife line up and she would run after me, and I would take sets, and I’d put my hands on her – not hard of course – but just enough so I can get into a repetition of continuing to do the same thing over and over again.”

The extra reps paid off, and he’s now being recognized as one of the top left tackles in the NFL. A Pro Bowl nod could come his way this season, but he’s more concerned about getting the Broncos back on track.

RELATED: COVID In Denver: All 3 Broncos Quarterbacks Pulled From Saturday Practice

“It’s always nice to get those commendations and things like that, but at the same time, I’m not really worried about that,” Bolles said. “I’m just worrying about playing great football on Sundays and helping this team win games.”

Broncos (4-6) host the New Orleans Saints (8-2) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.