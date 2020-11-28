DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos might have an enormous quarterback problem for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were pulled off the field before practice on Saturday.
The trio was sent home for contact tracing concerns with Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Lock, Rypien and Bortles all tested negative through regular and rapid tests.
ESPN reported on Saturday Fangio said the quarterbacks are more than six feet apart from each other during meetings.
Late Saturday afternoon, ESPN reported all quarterbacks are ineligible to play on Sunday, and none of the quarterbacks were wearing masks at the time of exposure.
All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN.
None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020
The team reportedly won’t forfeit the game.