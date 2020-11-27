GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — As expected, fewer people lined up outside stores for Black Friday this year, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe went to the Best Buy in Glendale early in the morning on the day after Thanksgiving and found just a “handful” of shoppers waiting in line for Black Friday deals.

Customers were asked to maintain 6 feet of distance between each other, masks were required.

O’Keefe noted that curbside pickup really helped to disperse crowds. Best Buy launched the Black Friday deals the day before and people could order online and then pick up with contactless curbside delivery at any point this weekend.

O’Keefe talked to one man who said he would have preferred to shop online, but the deals for the TV and computer he wanted were sold out and he heard the Glendale store might have them in stock.

“Because of COVID-19, I think that people prefer to do payment online. Most people, I prefer that too. But the one I need, I had to find pickup,” said Alpha Bdngasy.

Other customers she talked to were hoping to get their hands on the PS5 or the new Xbox.

“I was really surprised. I was kind of expecting to pull up and see more people and that I was going to have to turn and go back home,” one said.

It was a similar scene on Thursday night, at a GameStop in Thornton. CBS4’s Karen Morfitt found fewer people in line, also looking for big-ticket items like gaming systems.

