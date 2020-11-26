THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Like most Thanksgiving traditions this year, Black Friday shopping is a little different. Sixteen-year-old Brandon Castle and his mother were among those waiting outside a GameStop in Thornton.

“A lot fewer people which is better, but different. We did a Black Friday before and there were a lot of people, this is the only store doing in person waiting in line,” he said.

The big-ticket item he was hoping to get his hands on? A PS5.

“I finally said ‘OK, I’m just staying out here’ and I’ve been here since 4 p.m. on Wednesday,” he said.

Outside of a Best Buy store, Kim Simms was checking on her teenage sons, who were in search of the same item.

“With the pandemic everything is different, right?” Simms said, “We are just trying to navigate a way through it.”

While it may be a surprise to see lines for Black Friday deals, a recent survey from Deloitte of Colorado and Western State Shoppers shows there’s still interest.

In fact, only about half of shoppers say they are anxious about in-store shopping, and 58% say they are satisfied with in-store safety precautions.

“With the COVID pandemic hitting us, a lot of things changed,” Kenny Nelson with Fetch markets said.

Nelson’s company helped bring together the Cherry Creek Holiday Market, and even though it is outdoors, he says there’s a focus on providing a safe space for shoppers.

“We do want people to wear masks, we want you to do your best to maintain 6 feet of distance,” he said.

Dozens of shipping containers now line the streets and will be home to local vendors from across Colorado for the next 35 days.

With the changes and additional precautions, the hope is small businesses will have a new opportunity to save their holiday shopping season.

“This has proven a really good opportunity for 35 days and have a really great pop up store and perhaps salvage their 2020,” Nelson said.

For more information about hours and location visit https://www.cherrycreekholidaymarket.com/