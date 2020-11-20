DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pleaded with residents to stay home during the coming weeks, saying we are “about to enter hardest phase” of the coronavirus pandemic. Denver is one of the 20 counties moving to new Red level restrictions going into place at 5 p.m. Friday.
That means no indoor dining at restaurants, but takeout and delivery are still available. Bars will be closed.
Retail is open but stores are limited to 15% capacity. Gyms are also limited to 10% capacity.
Denver officials were not shy about asking everyone to stay home, and not to gather with anyone outside the household.
“We need everyone to stay home,” Hancock stated.
Bob McDonald, executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment, said he expects vaccines to start rolling out to at-risk populations “in the next month or so.”
“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” McDonald said. “I see 2021 looking a lot different than we do right now.”