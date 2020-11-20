Niko Medved And CSU Agree To Extension Through 2025-2026 SeasonThe CSU Rams have reached a contract extension with men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved that will keep him in Fort Collins through the 2025-2026 season.

Ed Donatell, Broncos Defensive Coordinator, Spent Time In Hospital After Contracting COVIDDenver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson revealed that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was hospitalized last week from complications of COVID-19.

NFL Week 11 AFC West Picks: 'No Chance That The Jets Get A Win Against The Chargers,' Says CBS LA's Jaime MaggioCBS Los Angeles sports anchor Jaime Maggio looks at AFC West matchups, as the Chargers look to down the Jets, and the Chiefs seek to avenge their loss to the Raiders.

5,700 Broncos Fans Still Allowed At Games Despite Red Level COVID Restrictions5,700 fans will still be allowed to attend the Broncos game on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.