DENVER (CBS4)– Five more counties in Colorado are preparing to move to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. This comes just days after 15 counties announced they are moving to Level Red on Friday.
The five additional counties making the move to Level Red on Nov. 22 are Alamosa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo and Weld. In addition, the following counties are moving to Level Orange on Saturday: Baca, Bent and Kiowa.
The reason for the move into the more restrictive level is of a surge in coronavirus cases in those areas. The dial updates Level Red – Severe Risk to “indicate counties where there is severe risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, while allowing some businesses to remain open at very limited capacity.
The counties moving to Level Red on Nov. 20 are:
- Adams
- Arapahoe
- Boulder
- Broomfield
- Clear Creek
- Denver
- Douglas
- Jefferson
- La Plata
- Logan
- Mesa
- Morgan
- Routt
- Summit
- Washington
Under Level Red restrictions, outdoor activities are encouraged and most indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited. Capacity limits are also significant.
RELATED: Indoor Dining Will Soon Be Banned In Numerous Colorado Counties
Under Level Red, in-person learning for students between pre-school and 5th grade is suggested. Middle and high school students are suggested to learn remotely or in a hybrid environment.
LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions
Leave it to the gay governor to put every color in the rainbow on this dial.
Ha good one.