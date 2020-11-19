Comments
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Rocky Mountain National Park is reopening all areas and trails east of Bear Lake Road. The area has been closed since Oct. 22 because of the East Troublesome Fire.
Most areas west of Bear Lake Road remain closed. That includes the Fern Lake Trail, which was badly damaged.
Trail Ridge Road is closed for the season. Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., at one point reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or contact the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.