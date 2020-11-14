ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Park rangers at the Rocky Mountain National Park showed new video of the wildfire damage from the East Troublesome Fire. The fire raged across Grand County before it moved into the western side of the park in October.
That fire and the Cameron Peak Fire impacted about 30,000 acres, park officials say, including the Grand Lake entrance office. It was destroyed, but nearby kiosks were spared.
“Our park staff are working to create a path forward for those areas that were most impacted.
We have felt the support and concern of so many who have a deep sense of place and attachment to their beloved Rocky Mountain National Park,” park officials stated.
The East Troublesome Fire has burned more than 193,800 acres and is 60% contained. Fire experts expect to have it fully contained by Nov. 30.
It’s not clear what caused the fire.
RELATED: Areas Of Rocky Mountain National Park To Reopen Saturday