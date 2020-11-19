ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Motor Vehicle offices are closing Thursday until further notice because of the surge in coronavirus cases. The office will continue to process transactions online but will not be able to conduct business over the phone, in-person or by mail during the closure.
It is unclear when the Adams County Motor Vehicle offices will reopen.
“This is an important step for us to take to ensure the health and safety of our Motor Vehicle employees and our residents,” says Josh Zygielbaum, Adams County Clerk & Recorder in a statement. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this nationwide pandemic and public health crisis.”
Adams County is in Level Red: Severe Risk on Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial, which means “there is severe risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, while allowing some businesses to remain open at very limited capacity.”
The Adams County Clerk & Recorder is working with Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn and local law enforcement during the closure. Residents who are unable to renew registrations, renew new vehicles, get new plates or complete any necessary transaction will be given a letter to keep in their vehicles. The letter requests leniency from law enforcement but does not guarantee a ticket will not be issued.
Those who have appointments during the closure will be contacted.
LINKS: Adams County Motor Vehicle Online Services | Adams County Motor Vehicle Kiosks
Well well well. The number of illegally registered vehicles is directly proportional to the number of COVID cases. Hopefully I will be allowed to drive on expired plates next year.