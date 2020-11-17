DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shared a list of counties transitioning to the next level of restrictions on a new COVID-19 color dial. The dial updates Level Red – Severe Risk to “indicate counties where there is severe risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, while allowing some businesses to remain open at very limited capacity.
The counties moving to Level Red on Nov. 20 are:
- Adams
- Arapahoe
- Boulder
- Broomfield
- Clear Creek
- Denver
- Douglas
- Jefferson
- La Plata
- Logan
- Mesa
- Morgan
- Routt
- Summit
- Washington
Under Level Red restrictions, outdoor activities are encouraged and most indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited. Capacity limits are also significant.
RELATED: Indoor Dining Will Soon Be Banned In As Many As 15 Colorado Counties, And Likely Denver
Under Level Red, in-person learning for students between pre-school and 5th grade is suggested. Middle and high school students are suggested to learn remotely or in a hybrid environment.
Places of worship, retail and personal services are reduced to 25%. Indoor dining is prohibited, but outdoor dining is allowed. Gyms will operate at 10% capacity.
The state also added a Level Purple – Extreme Risk signifying hospital capacity is at risk of being breached, and most businesses and indoor services must be closed.
“We are adding a new level to the dial in response to out-of-control levels of COVID-19 transmission across the state,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “If we are not careful now, we risk plunging into the deep end of the dial, where hospitals are not able to serve everyone who needs care, whether they are COVID-19 patients or other types of patients. It’s up to all Coloradans to help our essential health care workers save lives.”
LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions
I hear a new story titled “ The Health Department That Cried Wolf “. People cannot keep being jerked around like this. Wear masks and take responsibility for your own health. Most of all stop all in person learning from kindergarten through graduate degrees until the Great Donald Trump leaves office and we get a vaccine that works. But limiting activities for everybody will only increase the suicidal tendencies of the elderly who will feel that staying home under lock and key is not preferable to death.