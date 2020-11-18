AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a road rage case that turned into a deadly shooting. Romeo Desean Thompson is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Phillip Hunt, 54, was shot in the chest and abdomen, according to the affidavit, and died later at the hospital.

Police arrested Thompson, 19, just a few hours after the incident at E. Yale Avenue and E. Brown that happened on Monday morning.

Hunt’s wife, Donna, said they were in their black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, stopped at a red light, facing eastbound on East Iliff Avenue, at South Chambers Road. Phillip was driving and Donna was in the front passenger seat. The traffic light turned green, and the driver of a dark colored Jeep Cherokee behind them honked.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was later identified as Thompson.

Donna Hunt told police her husband became annoyed that someone had honked at him and slowly accelerated eastbound on East Iliff Avenue. She said Thompson, then became aggressive and began to speed around their vehicle on the right side.

She told police Thompson threw what she believed to be a Gatorade bottle at their car, striking it and making a loud sound. Phillip Hunt then pulled up behind the Jeep Cherokee that Thompson was driving, and followed it at a high rate of speed.

Donna Hunt said Thompson was driving a radically and went through red lights to get away from Philip, who continued to follow the Jeep Cherokee on multiple streets in Aurora.

Thompson pulled over the Jeep Cherokee near the intersection of East Brown Drive and East Yale Avenue and both men got out of their vehicles. Donna Hunt said Thompson hit Phillip Hunt with a black handgun — and then heard two or three shots.

Thompson took off, but Donna Hunt got pictures of his vehicle, the license plate and his female passenger. It’s not clear if she will face any charges.

According to the affidavit, Thompson admitted shooting Phillip Hunt three times — and said two of those shots were fired after he was already on the ground.