AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that happened just before noon on Monday. Officers rushed to the area of E. Yale Avenue and E. Brown on reports of a shooting.
One victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators are gathering suspect information.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.