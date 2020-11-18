CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Five law enforcement agencies responded to two properties in Conejos County after human remains were found. Details about the remains are unclear.
They are being analyzed to be identified.
Authorities say the properties are near each other and near the town of Las Sauces which is about 20 miles southeast of Alamosa. The owners of the properties do not live there, authorities say.
Authorities say the case does not appear to be connected to Suzanne Morphew’s case out of Chaffee County. Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day and has not been seen since.
The following agencies are involved in the Conejos County investigation:
- Conejos County Sheriff’s Office
- Saguache County Sheriff’s Office
- Alamosa Police Department
- Monte Vista Police Department
- Colorado Bureau of Investigation
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a tip line for the case in Conejos County. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-270-0210.