CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Alamosa police are searching for 26 year-old Adre Jordan Baroz — known as “Psycho” — in connection with the death of three people. The remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County.

“He is a danger to the public right now,” according to Alamosa police. Investigators warned members of the public not to contact him, saying they believe he may be armed.

Investigators said it will take weeks, or even months, to identify the victims because of the condition of the remains. They said they don’t even know if they’re male or female.

“We simply do not know,” investigators said.

Investigators have looked into missing person reports in the San Luis Valley but emphasized that they have no reason to associate any of those reports with this case.

“We are not associating (the victims) with the missing persons cases at this time and for anyone to do so would be irresponsible … pure speculation.”

Authorities said again the case does not appear to be connected to the Suzanne Morphew case out of Chaffee County. Morphew disappeared on Mother’s Day and has not been seen since.

Investigators also said they would not speculate on whether the suspect is a serial killer.

“It’s too early to categorize… we’re not going to speculate about that.”

Authorities say the properties are near each other and near the town of Las Sauces, which is about 20 miles southeast of Alamosa. The owners of the properties do not live there, authorities say.

The following agencies are involved in the Conejos County investigation:

Conejos County Sheriff’s Office

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

Alamosa Police Department

Monte Vista Police Department

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a tip line for the case in Conejos County.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call 719-270-0210.