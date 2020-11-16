GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort isn’t saying for sure that they are opening at the end of the month, officials announced on Monday. They don’t expect to open until Nov. 30 at the earliest.
A specific reason was not detailed, but resort officials state the health and well-being of employees and guests are priority.
“Anticipated Opening Day: Pending,” the stated on their website.
Earlier this month they stated that the coronavirus pandemic was the reason for not opening on their originally planned date of Nov. 18.
Several other ski areas have opened in the last couple of weeks and implemented a reservation system to limit the number of people at the respective areas. No mention of any reservation system has been in connection with Winter Park so far.