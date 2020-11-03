WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park Resort announced on Tuesday a delayed opening date for the 2020/21 winter season. The ski resort was originally set to open on Nov. 18, but that date was pushed back to at least Nov. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said the opening date is subject to change based on public health and weather circumstances.
“The impacts of the East Troublesome Fire on Grand County, home to Winter Park Resort, combined with public health guidelines and restrictions have made this decision necessary and the right thing to do,” officials stated in a news release on Tuesday.
Winter Park will work with guests who have early season reservations and provide refunds or new bookings for future stays. Guests with reservations prior Nov. 30, should contact Winter Park Central Reservations at reservations@winterparkresort.com for details about changes, rebooking or cancellations.
“We are bringing what we learned from a successful summer operation to our winter plan and feel confident in our ability to welcome skiers and riders. However, a number of factors point to extending our original opening date to provide the best experience possible in these ever-changing times,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort president and chief operating officer.
Winter Park will provide updates about the winter season on its website and Facebook page.