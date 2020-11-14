SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Windy and snowy conditions caused the Colorado Department of Transportation to close eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Silverthorne on Saturday afternoon. The I-70 mountain corridor, Loveland Pass and Highway 285 saw multiple problems because of a storm system sweeping across the high country.
Drivers were met with white out conditions near Herman Gulch Road.
CDOT adds there is planned avalanche mitigation work on Loveland Pass at 2 p.m.
I-70 EB: Safety closure at MM 205. Adverse conditions. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/R8LmVeqFIm
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 14, 2020
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says the bulk of the snow will stay in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of Highway 50. A few light rain or snow showers will be possible through early afternoon along and east of Interstate 25, including in and around metro Denver.