By Danielle Chavira
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Windy and snowy conditions caused the Colorado Department of Transportation to close eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Silverthorne on Saturday afternoon. The I-70 mountain corridor, Loveland Pass and Highway 285 saw multiple problems because of a storm system sweeping across the high country.

Drivers were met with white out conditions near Herman Gulch Road.

CDOT adds there is planned avalanche mitigation work on Loveland Pass at 2 p.m.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says the bulk of the snow will stay in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of Highway 50. A few light rain or snow showers will be possible through early afternoon along and east of Interstate 25, including in and around metro Denver.

