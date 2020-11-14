DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front was crossing Colorado early Saturday with very gusty wind and light to moderate mountain snow. The front moved into the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins vicinity right after sunrise and it even kicked up a few rain and snow showers.
Overnight some places in and near the mountains saw wind gusts clocked between 60-80 mph. The highest speed reported by the National Weather Service (as of this post) was 85 mph just a few miles south of Boulder.
The bulk of the snow today will stay in the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of Highway 50. But a few light rain or snow showers will be possible through early afternoon along and east of Interstate 25, including in and around metro Denver.
Outside of the mountain snow today’s weather story will be all about the wind. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for nearly half the state along and east of the Continental Divide. We could see gusts in the 60-80 mph range at times. It will stay windy well into the evening.
Warmer temperatures will return to the state starting Sunday with a quiet weather pattern unfolding for the week ahead. By Wednesday the high in Denver will climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s.