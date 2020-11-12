WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster Public Schools is teaming up with COVIDCheck Colorado to provide free COVID-19 testing for all students and staff. Testing is available on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the north parking lot of Westminster High School, located at 6933 Raleigh Street.
WPS students will return to in-person learning on Monday. In late October, WPS officials announced a switch to remote learning for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We have done a good job of minimizing the spread of the virus in our schools, but this takes our strategy to the next level,” said Superintendent Pam Swanson. ” We know that many young people can have the virus but be asymptomatic. If we can identify those students earlier, we can do a better job of safeguarding our schools and protecting families.”
Students and staff are required to pre-register online for the COVIDCheck testing. WPS has more information for parents and students on the district’s website.
Three Adams County school districts are partnering with Gary Community Investments’ COVIDCheck Colorado initiative, including Westminster Public Schools, 27J Schools and Mapleton Public Schools. The initiative will also provide symptom tracking and contact tracing tools.
RELATED: Adams County School Districts Commit To COVID-19 Testing For Teachers