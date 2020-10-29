WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Cases are rising steadily in Adams County, and the increase is prompting Westminster Public Schools to make a change. The district will transition to full remote learning for two weeks.
In a letter posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the district superintendent said schools will begin the transition Monday, November 2nd, and will stay remote for two weeks.
Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, November 16th.
Adams County recently downgraded to Safer At Home Level 3 due to the sharp rise in cases. Currently, the county has a 10.6% positivity rate, nearly twice the rate where increased precautions are recommended by the CDC.
More information on how the district will support remote learning and fully sanitize schools is expected Thursday. All students and staff currently quarantined will be eligible to return on November 16th.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping our students in the classroom,” Superintendent Dr. Pamela Swanson said in the letter. “If we all step up right now, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our students continue their education in an environment that is safe for them and WPS staff.