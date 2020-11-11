AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators returned to a home in Aurora in search for any clues in the disappearance of Lashaya Stine. She was 16 years old when she disappeared in 2016. Surveillance video shows Lashaya was a few blocks from the home being searched on Wednesday.
A tip led officers to the home on Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard Tuesday. Officers say Lashaya knew the family who lived in the home at the time. The home wasn’t the focus of the investigation until now.
Aurora police didn’t update the investigation other than to say they were still processing the house.
Lashaya was an honor student at George Washington High School and planned to study nursing after graduating high school.
After she vanished, her mother told CBS4 it was not like her daughter to leave late at night.
It’s not clear if investigators will return again on Thursday.
The FBI and Metro Crime stoppers of Denver is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone who was information that can help solve the case. Investigators will continue their search of the home on Wednesday.