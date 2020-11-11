AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI and Aurora police spent most of the day Tuesday searching a home for evidence in the disappearance of Lashaya Stine. The night she disappeared, Stine was captured on surveillance video walking near Peoria Street and East Montview Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. on July 15, 2016.

Four years later, the search continues at a home on Lansing Street, just blocks away from her last known location.

“This case has never been in active. We continue to follow up on leads. In 2016 it wasn’t an area of focus. There was some acquaintance, but we didn’t focus our efforts here,” Aurora police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said.

For hours, investigators could be seen going in and out of the home, often carrying with them tools or equipment to help search every inch of the now-vacant home. Their efforts lasted into the early evening hours.

“Cadaver dogs kind of search for scents. We used ground penetrating radar in the house and out in the yard, so we are using every tool available to us to search this residence to find any clues, any evidence that could help in this case,” Longshore said.

While investigators would not reveal what kind of new information led them to the home, Longshore says they do know that Stine knew the family that lived here in 2016.

“Just another tip, another lead and this one happened to be in Aurora. We are not saying anything is here, but we want to make sure we cover our bases and check every possibility,” he said.

Lashaya left behind her wallet, clothes and phone charger. Her mother Sabrina Jones, who spoke with CBS4 early on in the investigation, says it was unlike her to leave late at night. At the time, she shared her last conversation with her daughter.

“I told her ‘I’m going to bed.’ She said ‘Me too, mom.’ Everybody went to bed. She said ‘I love you, mom. Good night,” Jones said.

The family released the following statement Tuesday evening:

“Our family remains hopeful that we will find Lashaya and bring her home. The Aurora Police Department has worked on this case since the day she went missing and we thank them for following every lead. We believe that someone in the community has information about where she is. Please, if you know anything come forward.”

The FBI and Metro Crime stoppers of Denver is offering a $15,000 reward for anyone who was information that can help solve the case. Investigators will continue their search of the home on Wednesday.