ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County is the latest to join several other counties in being moved to Level Orange: Safer at Home – High Risk. Rising coronavirus case numbers and positivity rates caused the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to upgrade the county’s classification.
County officials say the COVID-19 incidence rate, as of Nov. 9, is at 616.61 and the positivity rate sits at 10.15%
The new restrictions that come with Level Orange will take effect on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.
The county shared what those restrictions would look like:
- Houses of Worship: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people
- Gyms: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people indoors; up to 10 people outdoors
- Restaurants: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people indoors
- Non-Critical Manufacturing: Up to 25% capacity, or 50 people
- Offices: Up to 25% capacity
- Retail: Up to 25% capacity
- Personal Services: Up to 25% capacity, or 25 people
- Group Sports: Outdoors only, up to 10 people per activity
- Indoor Events: Up to 25%, or 50 people
- Outdoor Events: Up to 25%, or 75 people
“The data indicate that it is especially crucial for us to take action now to avoid overburdening our hospital system in the County and throughout Colorado. We realize the burden this imposes on our residents, businesses and organizations, and we urge everyone to work together to give us the best chance of reversing these troubling trends,” said Commissioner Nancy N. Sharpe, Arapahoe County Board Chair.
More guidance and resources for business owners can be found by contacting the Tri-County Health Department’s Business Re-Opening Taskforce.
