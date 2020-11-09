'Increase The Fun': Maximum Bets & New Games Coming To Colorado CasinosColorado voters have given their approval to Amendment 77 which lifts the state limit on wagers at casinos and allows the introduction of new games.

Denver Film Festival Spotlights Difficult Issues With Social Justice FilmsFor the first time, the Denver Film Festival is doing a social justice program with the hope of spurring creative community conversations.

Denver Art Museum Adjusts Showings For Highly-Anticipated Art ExhibitThe Denver Art Museum is asking some ticket holders to its new exhibition featuring the work of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to prepare for rebooking.

Winter Park Resort Pushes Back Opening Date To Nov. 30Winter Park Resort announced on Tuesday a delayed opening date for the 2020/21 winter season.

Heil Valley Ranch Remains Closed After CalWood Fire Leaves Behind Burned Out TrailsThe CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County is growing in containment as fire crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

Copper Mountain Parking Reservations Available Nov. 9Guests can book a reservation at Copper Mountain starting Nov. 9. The ski resort will open on Nov. 30 with new rules in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.