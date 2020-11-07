DENVER (CBS4) – After a week of record high temperatures we’ll see a sharp drop over the course of the weekend. It’s all thanks to a storm that will move in from the west by tonight.

But before it gets here we’ll have one last day with afternoon highs in the 70s along and east of Interstate 25. It will be cooler in western Colorado due to extensive cloud cover and scattered showers.

Tonight the wind will pick up across the state as a cold front sweeps through from west to east. Some places in the southern mountains and on the eastern plains could see wind gusts between 60-80 mph. Because of this the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the overnight hours.

The cold front will bring valley rain and mountain snow west of the Continental Divide today and tonight. By early Sunday morning we could see a few light rain showers in the Denver area.

Then a second round of precipitation will move into the state late Sunday and Monday. Because it will be much colder by then that moisture should all fall in the form of snow. We could see some minor accumulation in metro Denver on Monday but the bulk of the snow will stay in the mountains.

After several very warm days this weather change will keep Colorado at or below normal as far as temperatures go for the next several days. In Denver we should see afternoon highs in the 40s for most of next week.