DENVER (CBS4) – Several of the higher mountain roadways in southwest Colorado were icy and snowpacked early Saturday, including Molas Pass and Wolf Creek Pass. The snow was falling out ahead of a storm system spinning over California.
Two waves of moisture are anticipated over the next 48 hours. Occasional valley rain and mountain snow during the day on Saturday will become more widespread and heavy at times overnight. Gusty wind will combine with the snow at times to make for difficult travel above 9,000 feet.
We should see a break in the action during the day on Sunday before a second surge of snow hits Sunday night and Monday. Before all is said and done we should see many places in the southwest mountains measuring the snow in feet. Totals will be lighter in the central and northern mountains.
Most of the moisture with this storm will fall along and west of the Continental Divide. But a few rain showers are possible in Denver early Sunday with scattered snow showers possible on Monday.
