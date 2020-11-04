JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Starting Nov. 9, Jefferson County will move to “Level Orange-High Risk” on the COVID-19 Dial of restrictions. The restrictions will take effect at 5 p.m.

Level Orange, previously known as Level 3, is one level away from Stay at Home restrictions.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified the Jefferson County Public Health Department about the change. County health officials say they submitted a comprehensive mitigation plan, however, a rise in cases, hospitalization and the positivity rate is alarming.

“In the past two weeks, there have been 2,513 total cases of the virus in Jefferson County, or 431.0 per 100,000 residents (10/20-11/2). Over this same time period, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also increased across the region by more than 75 percent. Additionally, Jefferson County’s two-week average test positivity rate is 7.7 percent,” JCPH stated.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

• 25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing

• 25% at offices and retail

• 25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers, personal services, and limited health care settings

Events are limited to:

• 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

• 25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

• 25% or 10 people at outdoor guided services

• Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10 at group sports and camps

Personal gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Face coverings and social distancing are required indoors and when within 6 feet of others.

Jefferson County Public Health reminded residents what they can do to help loosen restrictions:

Wear a mask to protect yourself and others. Remember that wearing a mask has been proven to greatly reduce the spread of the virus between individuals. Some early research has indicated that if you do contract the virus, masks could help reduce the dose, or how much of the virus is spread, which could lower the severity of the illness.

Watch your distance. Keep 6 feet or more apart and avoid gatherings with people who do not live with you.

Wash your hands often. Scrub for 20 seconds with soap and warm water. When using hand sanitizer, make sure to choose a product with 60% or higher alcohol content.

Get tested and stay home if you’re sick. There are many free testing sites around Jeffco.

Be kind to your neighbors. Check in on one another and support your friends and loved ones, especially those who live alone or are homebound.

Support local businesses. Keep them open by slowing the spread. You can also show your support by ordering takeout or delivery from your favorite restaurant, keeping memberships when possible or purchasing a gift card to a local retailer this holiday season.

